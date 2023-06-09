Dirty driveway at dead Villager’s home prompts public hearing

A dirty driveway at a dead Villager’s home prompted a public hearing Friday morning at Savannah Center.

The home at 1705 Betrillo Court in the Village of Alhambra was the subject of a hearing before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors.

The home was purchased in 1999 by Julia Gramaglia and her husband. She became the sole owner of the home in 2005. She is now deceased. The home has a reverse mortgage and the utilities have been shut off.

A complaint was received April 10 by Community Standards about mold on the driveway and walkway as well as dead grass and overgrown weeds. The house was also the subject of a deed compliance case last year.

The board granted seven days for the house to be brought into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance, a series of fines will be imposed.