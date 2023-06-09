90.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 9, 2023
type here...

John Steven Carroll

By Staff Report
John Steven Carroll
John Steven Carroll

John Steven Carroll, 86, of The Villages, FL passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023. He was born June 14, 1936, in Albion, MI to John and Anna Carroll.

After graduating from High School, he served his country for 4 years in the United States Navy. He then went on to graduate from Eastern Michigan University with BA in Business Administration. He retired from General Motors after 35 years of service.

He loved spending quality time with his family, dancing, crossword puzzles and U of M football games. John’s faith in God was unwavering.

He was survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Brenda L. Gilmour-Carroll; children: Barb (Jim) Barnes, Mike (Michelle) Carroll and Jeni (Travis) Porta; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

Private family services are being held at a later date.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Renters are ruining The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident offers applause for a Letter to the Editor from a Village of DeLuna resident and agrees the rental situation in The Villages has gotten out of hand.

Did residents really vote for corn toss at new Paradise Recreation Center?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident expresses skepticism that residents really voted for corn toss at the new Paradise Recreation Center.

What is so offensive about little white crosses?

A Village of Santiago resident is curious as to why so many people are offended by the little white crosses. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why are they ignoring safety concerns?

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he cannot understand why officials are ignoring safety concerns.

Residents need to beware of Medicare scam

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident is warning fellow residents to pay close attention to the Medicare summary of payments.

Photos