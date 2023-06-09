John Steven Carroll, 86, of The Villages, FL passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023. He was born June 14, 1936, in Albion, MI to John and Anna Carroll.

After graduating from High School, he served his country for 4 years in the United States Navy. He then went on to graduate from Eastern Michigan University with BA in Business Administration. He retired from General Motors after 35 years of service.

He loved spending quality time with his family, dancing, crossword puzzles and U of M football games. John’s faith in God was unwavering.

He was survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Brenda L. Gilmour-Carroll; children: Barb (Jim) Barnes, Mike (Michelle) Carroll and Jeni (Travis) Porta; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

Private family services are being held at a later date.