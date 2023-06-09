90.8 F
The Villages
Friday, June 9, 2023
Officials promise that forgiveness of fines ending in deed compliance cases

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 3 supervisors have promised that the days of forgiving fines in deed compliance cases has come to an end.

CDD 3 supervisors on Friday morning in a meeting at Savannah Center reviewed a list of ongoing deed compliance cases and took note of some of the expensive accumulations of unpaid fines.

A home at 748 Artesia Ave. in the Village of Summerhill has racked up $29,300 in fines and has been out of compliance since 2021. The home is under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A dead couple’s home at 3288 Shelby St. in the Village of Summerhill has been a problem for years and is also a HUD house. The property now carries with it $31,250 in deed compliance fines.

In years past, many CDDs felt they had no option but to forgive fines in cases in which it seems they were uncollectible. However, District Counsel Mark Brionez has been working for many months to tighten up the process. Attaching liens to home has already begun to yield positive results.

“We want residents to know that the days of forgiving fines is over,” said CDD 3 Supervisor Gail Lazenby.

