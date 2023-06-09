90.8 F
The Villages
Friday, June 9, 2023
Renters are ruining The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Response to Audrey in the Village of DeLuna:
Well said, well said. Many, many people here feel that way. I moved or thought I was moving to a retirement community not a timeshare destination! If I wanted that I would have bought a condo on the beach in a high rise! I didn’t expect it here.
And yes who wants a different person by them every week? UGH and no responses saying “if you don’t like it here, move” that isn’t the answer.
When we bought in 2020, we were never told people rent. It has now really gotten out of hand. I see a realtor bought a home here and doesn’t live in it, just rents it. Met another realtor, she bought three houses on same street. One she lives in, one she just rents and one for her son who is only 30, doesn’t live in it but rents it as well. Could you imagine living on that street?

Diana Gizzi
Village of Monarch Grove

 

