Robert Jesus Pila, 79, of The Villages, Florida passed away June 5, 2023, at Prestige Manor, Belleview, Florida. He was the husband of Janice Pila for 33 and a half years.

Robert was born in Havana, Cuba a son of the late Antonio and Hilda Pila. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army for 24 years and retired as a Master Sergeant. He then worked for the Federal Government in Logistics for 20 years. He and Janice moved to The Villages in June 2006. He enjoyed playing pickleball, golf, bowling, racquetball, dancing, traveling and swimming. He was happiest when helping others enjoy themselves and have a good time. He was truly the life of any party! He was a generous and loving son, husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him well.

Robert is survived by his wife, Janice Ruth Pila and son, Robert J. Pila and his wife Jennifer of Ft. Mill, SC and daughter, Michelle Brogna and her husband Frank of Harrisburg, PA. He was the grandfather of Christian Ressalam. Aryana Pila, and Gabriella Brogna.