81.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 9, 2023
type here...

Robert Jesus Pila

By Staff Report
Robert Jesus Pila
Robert Jesus Pila

Robert Jesus Pila, 79, of The Villages, Florida passed away June 5, 2023, at Prestige Manor, Belleview, Florida. He was the husband of Janice Pila for 33 and a half years.

Robert was born in Havana, Cuba a son of the late Antonio and Hilda Pila. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army for 24 years and retired as a Master Sergeant. He then worked for the Federal Government in Logistics for 20 years. He and Janice moved to The Villages in June 2006. He enjoyed playing pickleball, golf, bowling, racquetball, dancing, traveling and swimming. He was happiest when helping others enjoy themselves and have a good time. He was truly the life of any party! He was a generous and loving son, husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him well.

Robert is survived by his wife, Janice Ruth Pila and son, Robert J. Pila and his wife Jennifer of Ft. Mill, SC and daughter, Michelle Brogna and her husband Frank of Harrisburg, PA. He was the grandfather of Christian Ressalam. Aryana Pila, and Gabriella Brogna.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why are they ignoring safety concerns?

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he cannot understand why officials are ignoring safety concerns.

Residents need to beware of Medicare scam

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident is warning fellow residents to pay close attention to the Medicare summary of payments.

Why not bypass Coleman and build a major new road through The Villages?

A reader from Bushnell offers thoughts on the proposed bypass project. And she says she’s not being snarky.

Let the Andersons keep their cross

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends a couple in The Villages should be allowed to keep their little white cross.

Did local media overlook the anniversary of D-Day?

A Village of Hawkins resident, in a Letter to the Editor, chides local media which did not properly mark the D-Day anniversary.

Photos