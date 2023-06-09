UF Health-The Villages Hospital patient steals medical transport van

A UF Health-The Villages Hospital patient stole a medical transport van after she was discharged.

Margaret Mary Maitski, 57, of Summerfield, was “uncooperative” when she was discharged from the hospital late Thursday night, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

She climbed behind the wheel of a medical transport van and drove out of the hospital’s parking lot.

Deputies found the stolen van parked in a handicapped spot at a nearby Wawa convenience store. Maitski was smoking a cigarette with with other smokers gathered at the Wawa outdoor picnic table.

When deputies attempted to take Maitski into custody, she physically resisted their efforts as well as being “verbally abusive and shouting vulgarities.” After she was placed in the back of a patrol car, Maitski was able to get one of her hands free. She began banging on the squad car. Deputies removed her from the car and attempted to place her in a restraint vest. She stomped on a deputy’s foot.

During the ride to the Sumter County Detention Center, Maitski made “several explicit sexual remarks, racial remarks and stated several times she is going to find me and kill me,” the deputy wrote in the report.

Maitski is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, battery on a law enforcement officer, intimidation and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $13,000 bond.