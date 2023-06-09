Village of Hacienda East resident ordered to remove illicit landscaping

A Village of Hacienda East resident has been ordered to remove illicit landscaping at his home.

The home of William Calabrese at 1302 Corona Ave. was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint was lodged March 2 with Community Standards for the landscaping which was put in without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee. Community Standards paid a visit to the home and found the landscaping bed is located next to the driveway and in the road right of way.

Director of Resident Services Matt Armstrong told the board that Community Standards has been working with Calabrese with the goal of bringing the home into the compliance. Armstrong said the process has been “slow going.” As of an inspection on Wednesday, the home was still not in compliance.

The board granted Calabrese 15 days to bring the home into compliance. If he fails to do so, he will face an immediate $150 fine followed by $50 daily fines.

Calabrese was also found to have put down landscaping in 2017 without ARC approval.

He purchased the home in 2007 for $260,000.