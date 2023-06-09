90.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 9, 2023
type here...

Village of Hacienda East resident ordered to remove illicit landscaping

By Meta Minton

A Village of Hacienda East resident has been ordered to remove illicit landscaping at his home.

The home of William Calabrese at 1302 Corona Ave. was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

This home at 1302 Corona Ave. has landscaping in the right of way.
This home at 1302 Corona Ave. has landscaping in the right of way.

A complaint was lodged March 2 with Community Standards for the landscaping which was put in without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee. Community Standards paid a visit to the home and found the landscaping bed is located next to the driveway and in the road right of way.

Director of Resident Services Matt Armstrong told the board that Community Standards has been working with Calabrese with the goal of bringing the home into the compliance. Armstrong said the process has been “slow going.” As of an inspection on Wednesday, the home was still not in compliance.

The board granted Calabrese 15 days to bring the home into compliance. If he fails to do so, he will face an immediate $150 fine followed by $50 daily fines.

Calabrese was also found to have put down landscaping in 2017 without ARC approval.

He purchased the home in 2007 for $260,000.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Renters are ruining The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident offers applause for a Letter to the Editor from a Village of DeLuna resident and agrees the rental situation in The Villages has gotten out of hand.

Did residents really vote for corn toss at new Paradise Recreation Center?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident expresses skepticism that residents really voted for corn toss at the new Paradise Recreation Center.

What is so offensive about little white crosses?

A Village of Santiago resident is curious as to why so many people are offended by the little white crosses. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why are they ignoring safety concerns?

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he cannot understand why officials are ignoring safety concerns.

Residents need to beware of Medicare scam

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident is warning fellow residents to pay close attention to the Medicare summary of payments.

Photos