Friday, June 9, 2023
Villager arrested after poking incident at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
Christopher Munsell
Christopher Munsell

A Villager was arrested after a poking incident at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

Christopher William Munsell, 69, who lives at the Lakeshore Cottages, is facing a felony charge of battery following his arrest Thursday night by Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Buffalo, N.Y. native was at the square between 6 and 7:45 p.m. and was apparently intoxicated, according to the arrest report. He had gotten into verbal arguments with other people at the square. He was ordered to leave by a member of the Special Events staff.

Shortly before 8 p.m., Munsell returned to the square and used his finger to poke the chest of the 73-year-old Special Events staff member.

Munsell was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

