Villagers’ daughter arrested after crashing into pole at popular restaurant

The daughter of a couple in The Villages was arrested after crashing into a pole at a popular restaurant.

Michelle Meredith Koller, 48, who lives with her parents in the Belmont Villas in the Village of Belvedere, was driving a black Honda Accord at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Bonefish Grill when she crashed into a pole, “causing the pole to break and fall,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. An open bottle of wine was found in her car.

Koller had “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath as she spoke,” the report said. The New York native agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but claimed she suffers from vertigo. She struggled through the exercises. She provided a breath sample that registered .230 blood alcohol content.

Koller, who was arrested in 2021 when she was living in an apartment in Lady Lake, made a threat against the deputy’s family when she was being driven to the Sumter County Detention Center.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and making a threat against a public servant or family. She was booked a the jail and released after posting $6,000 bond.

Koller had also been arrested in 2017 in the Village of Belvedere.