Webster calls Trump indictment ‘sad day for our country’

Congressman Daniel Webster has blasted the U.S. Department of Justice and the Biden administration following the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

“This is a sad day for our country,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “This indictment is yet another unprecedented move by Biden’s Department of Justice, and the American people know that it is weaponization of the federal government at the highest level.”

Webster indicated that while Trump has been targeted by the justice department, those same officials have also turned a blind eye to Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.

“Despite Joe Biden’s own admission of hiding classified documents in a garage for decades, he’s politicized the rule of law to go after his political opponents. This is deeply disturbing. We must restore the rule of law and government accountably, and I will do my part to ensure that the Biden Administration and far-left officials are held accountable for abusing their powers,” Webster said.

Earlier this year, Webster announced he is supporting Trump in his bid to reclaim the White House.

