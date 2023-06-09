Woman with toddler in car arrested with loaded stolen gun

A woman with a toddler in her car was arrested with a loaded stolen gun.

Blanche Elizabeth Kaczmark, 22, of Wildwood, was driving a silver Hyundai Sonata at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 231 in Wildwood when she was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Kaczmark was “nervous and slightly shaking,” the deputy noted in the report. She had a child about two or three years old in a forward-facing car seat that wasn’t seatbelted.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, signaling the likely presence of drugs. A plastic bag containing marijuana was found tucked between the center console and the passenger seat. A marijuana cigarette was found near the gear shifter.

Kaczmark indicated a gun was in the driver’s door pocket. The gun was loaded with a round in the chamber. The gun had been reported as stolen in Marion County.

She was arrested on charges of child neglect, theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $7,000 bond.