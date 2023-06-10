An outsider’s view of The Villages

To the Editor:

I live in Ocala but have considered The Villages. I have been in your area many times, as I am a veteran and use the VA Medical Center. I have eaten in your restaurants, shopped in your stores, and had brief conversations with dozens of people that live in The Villages.

I felt like most didn’t want to talk, or were kind enough to ask how long I would be staying. The Villages advertises being a friendly, fun place to live with a strong sense of community. I have experienced vulgar hand gestures from a few people as they drove by in their golf carts. When I enquired about the wood shop I was asked if I was a resident.

After saying no, I was told that I have to be a resident to use it. No more information was offered.

I read the Villages-News.com. It seems like very few neighbors are helping others. A stained driveway needs to be cleaned or there will be fines. An untidy yard needs cleaning up. Fines are piling up. An older lady lives there by herself. Can’t anyone help her? Senile seniors are made fun of when they act out or do something that is not appropriate. Any one of us may experience that. From everything that I have experienced or read about this place, I’m going to have to pass because it doesn’t seem to be the wonderland that is advertised. One quick question. When you move to The Villages you have to sign paperwork that you understand and will abide by the rules and regulations. Often that is not followed and the person gets defensive when they are called on it. If they refuse, fines are given. This seems to happen a lot. Ignorance with a sense of entitlement.

Marsha Sturgill

Fore Acres Ocala