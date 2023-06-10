Bad news for residents using temporary postal facility in The Villages

There was a bit of bad news this week for residents using a temporary postal facility in The Villages.

The new postal facility at the former home of Hacienda Hills Country Club will not be ready for use until December. There had been some hope the new postal station would be available for use as early as September.

Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett made the announcement at this past week’s meeting of the Amenity Authority Committee.

That means frustrated residents will continue to rely on the temporary trailer that has been set up at the former country club, which was torn down in 2020.

The arrangement has been a burden for residents who have complained about a slippery ramp and remain concerned about the rerouted golf cart traffic around the site on Morse Boulevard, where traffic is already a major cause of concern.

Community Watch continues to distribute mail to residents at the temporary facility.