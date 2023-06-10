91.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 10, 2023
CDD 2 residents will be paying higher maintenance assessment rate next year

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 2 residents will be paying a higher maintenance assessment rate next year.

CDD 2 supervisors on Friday at a meeting at Savannah Center approved a preliminary budget that calls for a 10 percent increase in the maintenance assessment paid by residents. That works out to an annual average increase of about $40 per year, although it’s higher for owners of premier homes and less for villa owners.

To determine how much you will be paying, check out this chart: CDD 2 10 percent increase chart

CDD 2 includes Alhambra, Unit 21 in Palo Alto, Harmeswood of Belle Aire, Santiago and Santo Domingo. A large portion of the budget is devoted to flowers, landscaping and irrigation.

CDD 2’s $1.389 million budget is scheduled for final approval in a hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 8 at Savannah Center.

District officials point out that the maintenance assessment appears annually on residents’ tax bills. It is not to be confused with amenity fees.

