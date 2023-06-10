80.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 10, 2023
type here...

Constance Payer Grimes

By Staff Report
Constance Payer Grimes
Constance Payer Grimes

The Villages, Florida – Constance (Connie) Payer Grimes, 82, formerly of Nashua New Hampshire, passed away peacefully in Lady Lake, Florida on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Connie was born on June 15, 1940, to Charles Payer and Edith Avard in Lowell, Massachusetts. Connie graduated from Mount Saint Mary Academy in Nashua, NH in 1958 and then Rivier University in Nashua, NH in 1962 with a degree in Elementary Education. Connie was then hired by the US Military where she taught elementary school on military bases first going to Ramstein, Germany and then Okinawa, Japan. In 1967, she came back home to Nashua to raise her son Jeffrey Grimes. She taught second and sixth grade at Hollis Elementary School until her retirement in 1997. She and Jeffrey enjoyed spending the summers in York Beach, Maine, at her summer residence on Nubble Point.

Upon retirement, Connie moved to The Villages, Florida, where she enjoyed playing cards, golf, and was often at the Town Square line dancing. Connie would come back to New Hampshire in the summers to visit her family and friends and enjoyed staying at Twin Brooks Campground in Seabrook, NH.

Connie is survived by her son, Jeffrey Grimes, daughter-in-law Kari Grimes and granddaughters Charly and Johanna. Connie also leaves behind her beloved friend, Joe Lamerias, as well as brother Roland Payer, sister-in-law Patricia Payer, brother Roger Payer, Aunt Simone Baribeault and several close nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Martha’s Exchange, 185 Main Street, Nashua, NH 03060 on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Renters are ruining The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident offers applause for a Letter to the Editor from a Village of DeLuna resident and agrees the rental situation in The Villages has gotten out of hand.

Did residents really vote for corn toss at new Paradise Recreation Center?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident expresses skepticism that residents really voted for corn toss at the new Paradise Recreation Center.

What is so offensive about little white crosses?

A Village of Santiago resident is curious as to why so many people are offended by the little white crosses. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why are they ignoring safety concerns?

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he cannot understand why officials are ignoring safety concerns.

Residents need to beware of Medicare scam

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident is warning fellow residents to pay close attention to the Medicare summary of payments.

Photos