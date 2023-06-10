Constance Payer Grimes

The Villages, Florida – Constance (Connie) Payer Grimes, 82, formerly of Nashua New Hampshire, passed away peacefully in Lady Lake, Florida on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Connie was born on June 15, 1940, to Charles Payer and Edith Avard in Lowell, Massachusetts. Connie graduated from Mount Saint Mary Academy in Nashua, NH in 1958 and then Rivier University in Nashua, NH in 1962 with a degree in Elementary Education. Connie was then hired by the US Military where she taught elementary school on military bases first going to Ramstein, Germany and then Okinawa, Japan. In 1967, she came back home to Nashua to raise her son Jeffrey Grimes. She taught second and sixth grade at Hollis Elementary School until her retirement in 1997. She and Jeffrey enjoyed spending the summers in York Beach, Maine, at her summer residence on Nubble Point.

Upon retirement, Connie moved to The Villages, Florida, where she enjoyed playing cards, golf, and was often at the Town Square line dancing. Connie would come back to New Hampshire in the summers to visit her family and friends and enjoyed staying at Twin Brooks Campground in Seabrook, NH.

Connie is survived by her son, Jeffrey Grimes, daughter-in-law Kari Grimes and granddaughters Charly and Johanna. Connie also leaves behind her beloved friend, Joe Lamerias, as well as brother Roland Payer, sister-in-law Patricia Payer, brother Roger Payer, Aunt Simone Baribeault and several close nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Martha’s Exchange, 185 Main Street, Nashua, NH 03060 on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM.