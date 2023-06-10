80.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 10, 2023
type here...

Donna Malenchini Philbrook

By Staff Report
Donna Philbrook
Donna Philbrook

Donna Malenchini Philbrook passed away at home on June 1st, 2023 after a four year battle with lung cancer.

Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She married Wayne William Philbrook on October 18, 1980 and celebrated a long and happy 42 years of marriage. Donna was a devoted mother, leaving her position at Polaroid when her first child was born to invest her time and love into motherhood. Wayne and Donna raised their three beloved daughters Lindsey Philbrook Rosa, Stacey Philbrook Pendino and Robin Philbrook Nolte in Wakefield, Massachusetts. Donna is also survived by her five cherished grandchildren, who meant the world to her.

Donna was born in Melrose, Massachusetts on June 24, 1950 to Kenneth and Lucille Malenchini. She had three siblings, Kenneth Malenchini, Patricia Malenchini-Czernetzky, and Peter Malenchini. Donna is survived by several loving nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed spending time at Lake Winnipesaukee boating with her family and time on Vanderbilt Beach with her husband. After retiring to The Villages, FL, Donna also enjoyed playing golf and bocce with her family and friends and above all else adored visits from her daughters and her grandbabies.

Donna showered those close to her with love, care, kindness and a fierce protective spirit. The world is lessened by her loss. She was an incredible role model of unconditional love and dedication. She will live on in our hearts forever.

At her request, in her final wishes, there will be no memorial service or funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lake Winnipesaukee Association https://www.winnipesaukee.org/donate/.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Renters are ruining The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident offers applause for a Letter to the Editor from a Village of DeLuna resident and agrees the rental situation in The Villages has gotten out of hand.

Did residents really vote for corn toss at new Paradise Recreation Center?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident expresses skepticism that residents really voted for corn toss at the new Paradise Recreation Center.

What is so offensive about little white crosses?

A Village of Santiago resident is curious as to why so many people are offended by the little white crosses. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why are they ignoring safety concerns?

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he cannot understand why officials are ignoring safety concerns.

Residents need to beware of Medicare scam

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident is warning fellow residents to pay close attention to the Medicare summary of payments.

Photos