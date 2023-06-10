HGTV star John Gidding to headline event in The Villages

HGTV star John Gidding will headline an event in The Villages.

“An Evening with John Gidding” is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 at Lake Miona Recreation Center. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to all residents of The Villages.

The event is being sponsored by the Bookworm Book Club of The Villages.

Born in Istanbul, Gidding attended American schools in Turkey and Switzerland before entering Yale University, where he received a bachelor of arts degree in architecture. An enthusiastic art and math student, he also earned a master’s degree in architecture from Harvard’s Graduate School of Design.

He hosted the hugely popular HGTV shows “Curb Appeal”, “Curb Appeal, the Block,” and is a frequent guest on Rachel Ray. The new “Curb Appeal Xtreme” launched in 2021.

Gidding is the author of “At Home with Nature,” a guide to sustainable natural landscaping.

The event in The Villages will feature a book signing, door prizes from Villages Palms landscaping and three signed copies of Gidding’s book will be raffled off with proceeds going to Shared Harvest in The Villages.

For more information, contact Kathy Porter of the Bookworm Book Club at kathymporter@comcast.net