How frequently are IDs being checked at swimming pools in The Villages?

The Recreation & Parks Department has set standards for checking ID Cards at The Villages swimming pools that fall under its purview.

Individuals are not asked to get out of the swimming pools or stop play in order to check IDs, unless they do not meet the age requirements or are reported by a resident for not meeting the Resident/Guest Eligibility Standards.

Sports Pool classes/programs

Each activity or program will be checked a minimum of once a week (ex. water volleyball, exercise class, combo swim and lap swim).

Neighborhood Recreation Centers (Adult Pools)

Recreation Staff check these pools upon opening each morning and closing each evening, then at various times each day or more if staff is available. This is a minimum of three times daily: once between 7 a.m. to noon, noon to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. to close. Community Watch checks at least two Neighborhood Pools every afternoon and rotates the pools they check so they’re all checked at least once every four days.

Family Pools

Checked a minimum of three times daily: once each between the hours of 7 a.m. to noon, noon to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. to close.