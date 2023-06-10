Jeremiah Robert Cestone, best known to all his friends and family, as Jerry, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 4, after a short illness, at the age of 80.

Jerry was born in Rye, NY. He was the second of 4 children born to Frances (Bisceglia) and Victor Cestone. Jerry was raised in Verona, New Jersey, in a large Italian family with many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Since his mom was a wonderful cook, there were always people around the dining room table. In Jerry’s last years, his friends will tell you, he loved to cook Sunday dinner and was a very good cook.

Jerry graduated from Verona High School and was known as the person everyone loved. He had tons of friends, who were always at his house. He loved cars. His first car was a 1936 Chevy. It was his pride and joy. He went on to Villanova, University in Villanova, PA, where he majored in business and met his wife, Mary Louise DeBonaventura. They were married, moved to Toms River, NJ and raised three children, Jerry Jr, Christina, and Joey.

Jerry’s family was in the construction business. He followed in their footsteps to work for major construction companies in NJ as a project manager.

Jerry retired to Florida to follow his passion and love of golf. He had a single digit handicap for most of his life, played every week, watched it on TV every weekend, talked about it incessantly if you would listen and loved to help others with their game.

Jerry will be fondly remembered as a very happy man, who loved his friends, family, food, golf and wine! He is survived by his children, Jerry Jr., Christina Reed (Michael) and Joey Cestone; and his sister, Frances Cestone Birmingham.

We hope that as you play a round, or are having a scotch or glass of wine, you will wish Jerry God speed.