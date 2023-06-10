PWAC portion of Community Watch expense to reach nearly $6 million

The Project Wide Advisory Committee portion of the expense for Community Watch is expected to reach nearly $6 million.

PWAC members will review the preliminary budget for the amenities fund for fiscal year 2023-24 when they meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The PWAC amenities budget is set to increase by 11 percent, from $91 million to $94.305 million.

The PWAC portion of the budget for Community Watch is expected to swell to $5.9 million, up from $4.2 million the previous fiscal year.

The Amenity Authority Committee swallowed a little sticker shock in a budget review this past week when members learned its share of the Community Watch budget was jumping to $3.5 million, from $2.4 million the previous year.

Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett said increases in the minimum wage are driving most of the higher costs in the Community Watch budget. In addition, Community Watch will be adding 26,000 hours in new positions for a total of $800,000.

Community Watch is also taking on “new duties” including more visits to swimming pools, providing reflective “slap bands” to walkers spotted out at dusk and dawn and educating residents about the Community Help Initiative Response Program (CHIRP).

The entire cost for Community Watch in The Villages for the next fiscal year will be $11.8 million. The cost is shared by the AAC, PWAC and the Developer, who is collecting amenity fees from residents south of State Road 44. The AAC provides amenities north of County Road 466 and PWAC oversees amenities between County Road 466 and State Road 44.