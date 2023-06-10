Restaurant owner escapes prosecution after alleged battle with teen employee

The owner of a local restaurant filed a form Friday to reclaim her $1,000 bond after the prosecutor’s office opted not to move forward with a criminal case involving an alleged battle with a teen employee.

Danielle Leah Lofley, 50, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, was arrested Dec. 19 on a charge of battery.

Lofley had used profanity and was “lecturing” the young female employee about “work ethics” on three days earlier in the restaurant’s cooler room, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The employee, who alleged that Lofley grabbed her right bicep, left the restaurant after the altercation, drove home and informed her parents of the incident with her boss.

However, the prosecutor’s office last month announced it would not be moving forward with the case due to “victim/witness and evidentiary issues.”

After her arrest, affidavits in support of Lofley were filed in Sumter County Court, including two from restaurant employees who said they witnessed the exchange between Lofley and the teen. One of the female employees said that Lofley told the teen worker “to step up her game and do better at work.” She said Lofley and the teen “hugged and it was over.” The other female employee said she was at the bar when she saw the exchange between Lofley and the teen worker. Lofley apparently told the 18-year-old worker that “she cannot be all over a minor boy that works there,” according to the sworn affidavit. She also said Lofley and the worker “hugged” at the end of the discussion.

Lofley had been free on bond, but is now seeking the return of that money.