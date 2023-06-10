Spruce Creeker pays the price after sipping cosmopolitan cocktails

A Spruce Creek South resident has been sentenced after sipping cosmopolitan cocktails then getting lost while driving.

Jannine Malicki, 70, was at the wheel of a brown 2012 Fiat in the wee hours Dec. 28 when her vehicle was found in front of a residence in Salt Springs, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was running when a deputy arrived on the scene. Malicki said she was low on gas and had planned to ask the homeowner for assistance. She noted she was “not from the area.”

Malicki acknowledged she’d consumed two “Cosmos” and should not be driving. She incorrectly recited the alphabet during field sobriety exercises. She provided two breath samples that both registered .054 blood alcohol content. She also provided a urine sample upon request.

This past week, she was sentenced in Marion County Court after pleading no contest to a charge of driving under the influence-impairment. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and must perform 50 hours of community service. In addition, she must attend DUI school, submit to random drug and alcohol screenings at her own expense and cannot possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs or medication without a valid prescription.