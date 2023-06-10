91.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 10, 2023
type here...

Trump acted as if he was above the law

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The recent indictment of former President Trump is totally appropriate. He not only disregarded the significance to our national security requirements that call for precise handling of classified documents but also flaunted his responsibility and obstructed legitimate efforts to locate and return classified documents to the National Archives. He continued to act as if he were above the law. He is not and should bear the consequences of his actions.

Jim Shields
Village of Bonnybrook

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Unhappy with Congressman Webster’s position on Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident reacts to Congressman Daniel Webster’s reaction to the indictment of former President Trump.

An outsider’s view of The Villages

An outsider offers a view of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Renters are ruining The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident offers applause for a Letter to the Editor from a Village of DeLuna resident and agrees the rental situation in The Villages has gotten out of hand.

Did residents really vote for corn toss at new Paradise Recreation Center?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident expresses skepticism that residents really voted for corn toss at the new Paradise Recreation Center.

What is so offensive about little white crosses?

A Village of Santiago resident is curious as to why so many people are offended by the little white crosses. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos