Saturday, June 10, 2023
Unhappy with Congressman Webster’s position on Trump

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am displeased at my “elected Representative” choosing to adapt the falsehood of the former president to side on the supposed ‘weaponization of the judicial system’ rather than commend the process of jurisprudence in this or any case of mishandling governmental documents.  The investigatory phase has been through the grand jury duly seated (anonymous) citizens who voted out legally sufficient indictments. Now the next phase requires the U.S. to prove indictments to a jury of his peers. Mr. Webster’s comments FAIL to acknowledge the procedure nor its independence. Additionally he is “voicing his views” in an effort to waylay the on going process in favor of the supposed offender (and his collaborators actions.) I really feel he is misrepresenting sentiments of his constituents.

B. Howard ‘Bill’ Penix
Haciendas of Mission Hills

 

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

