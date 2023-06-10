Villager surrenders gun in plea deal after pointing weapon during argument

A Villager has surrendered his gun in a plea deal after pointing the weapon at another man during an argument.

Donald Theodore Schellenberg, 75, of the Village of Duval, will avoid prosecution on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery. In addition to giving up his gun, he must complete a firearm owner’s safety class, as part of a pre-trial intervention contract approved this past week in Sumter County Court.

Schellenberg, was taken into custody Jan. 13 at his home at 1532 Blueberry Way.

A man called 911 after he went to Schellenberg’s home to try to settle a dispute they were having over money, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Schellenberg convinced the other man to enter the home, although they had previously agreed to meet outside. Once inside the home, Schellenberg began yelling at him and hit him in the face, the report said. Schellenberg pointed a gun at the man, who fled the house and called law enforcement.

Schellenberg claimed he had pointed the gun in self defense.