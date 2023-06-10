We need to keep students safe this summer

This week, with Florida students now out of school, we launched Idle Time: A Summer Safety Series to help parents protect children from summer-related threats. If you’re a parent like me, you’re excited to have your children home for the summer, but worried about their safety during this free time.

The first installment of the series is a warning about dangerous drugs like fentanyl.

A recent study found that children under the age of 14 are dying of fentanyl poisoning at a faster rate than any other age group, with reports of fentanyl being found in substances like marijuana, cocaine, illicit vape pods, and even looking like candy as brightly colored pills.

Nearly 110,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2022. Most of these deaths are driven by illicit fentanyl and it is the number one killer of adults aged 18-45.

Here are some tips from our Sumer Safety Series for parents to help protect kids from fentanyl and other deadly substances:

Make clear rules and consequences for children;

Talk about how dangerous addiction is and how just one pill can kill;

Reassure children that they are free to talk about the subject at home because keeping an open conversation is a healthy way to build trust; and

Learn to recognize the potential signs of drug impairment and know the proper steps to take if you suspect your child is using drugs.

More resources for parents can be found at our Dose of Reality Florida website, a one-stop shop for Floridians to learn about the dangers of opioid misuse and to find support.

Check out our first Idle Time installment here.

By learning about emerging threats that face our children and talking to them about the dangers of deadly drugs, you can keep your kids safe this summer and help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is the attorney general of Florida.