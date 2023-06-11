87.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 11, 2023
type here...

Big drive-thru changes coming to renovated Chick-fil-A in The Villages

By David Towns

Big changes are coming to drive-thru service at the renovated Chick-fil-A restaurant in The Villages.

The fast-food favorite at Rolling Acres Plaza is targeting a grand reopening for later this month, following the massive remodeling which began earlier this year.

The interior dining area is being expanded by the elimination of the child's play area.
The interior dining area is being expanded by the elimination of the children’s play area.

The size of the dining room has been expanded after the removal of the children’s play area in the restaurant which was originally built in 2006. The kitchen is being totally upgraded with new equipment.

And some of the biggest changes are apparently coming to the drive-thru service area.

This aerial shot shows changes coming to the drive thru at the renovated Chick fil A in The Villages
This aerial shot shows changes coming to the drive-thru at the renovated Chick-fil-A in The Villages.

During COVID-19, drive-thru service exploded in popularity. To cope with the long lines of cars, Chick-fil-A had orders being taken on iPads, however the employees out in the ordering line were exposed to the sun, rain and other elements.

Aerial photos of the renovated Chick-fil-A drive-thru show that a large new covered area which will protect both employees and customers.

Khalilah Cooper
Khalilah Cooper

Chick-fil-A, which today operates 2,600 restaurants, has clearly been focused on improving the drive-thru experience.

“We think about our drive-thru design very intentionally to create a unique and different experience. The idea is to bring our hospitality out to the drive-thru. Operators like the idea of getting orders in sooner, but also greeting guests sooner so they could make a connection earlier. We think of it as a microburst of hospitality,” Chick-fil-A’s Director of Service and Hospitality Khalilah Cooper said in a recent interview with Worldwide Business Research.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s an idea for discouraging the flood of rental properties

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident offers an idea for discouraging the flood of rental properties in The Villages.

You have to hand it to Trump

The always opinionated Marsha Shearer offers her take on the indictment of former President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Remember my letter about ‘Killing the Golden Goose’?

A couple of years ago, a Village of Tall Trees resident wrote a Letter to the Editor entitled, “They are killing the Golden Goose.” The author of that letter, revisits the topic.

Unhappy with Congressman Webster’s position on Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident reacts to Congressman Daniel Webster’s reaction to the indictment of former President Trump.

An outsider’s view of The Villages

An outsider offers a view of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos