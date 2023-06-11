Big drive-thru changes coming to renovated Chick-fil-A in The Villages

Big changes are coming to drive-thru service at the renovated Chick-fil-A restaurant in The Villages.

The fast-food favorite at Rolling Acres Plaza is targeting a grand reopening for later this month, following the massive remodeling which began earlier this year.

The size of the dining room has been expanded after the removal of the children’s play area in the restaurant which was originally built in 2006. The kitchen is being totally upgraded with new equipment.

And some of the biggest changes are apparently coming to the drive-thru service area.

During COVID-19, drive-thru service exploded in popularity. To cope with the long lines of cars, Chick-fil-A had orders being taken on iPads, however the employees out in the ordering line were exposed to the sun, rain and other elements.

Aerial photos of the renovated Chick-fil-A drive-thru show that a large new covered area which will protect both employees and customers.

Chick-fil-A, which today operates 2,600 restaurants, has clearly been focused on improving the drive-thru experience.

“We think about our drive-thru design very intentionally to create a unique and different experience. The idea is to bring our hospitality out to the drive-thru. Operators like the idea of getting orders in sooner, but also greeting guests sooner so they could make a connection earlier. We think of it as a microburst of hospitality,” Chick-fil-A’s Director of Service and Hospitality Khalilah Cooper said in a recent interview with Worldwide Business Research.