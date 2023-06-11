Here’s an idea for discouraging the flood of rental properties

To the Editor:

I, too, am of the opinion that the number of rentals are excessive in The Villages.

Several are in my neighborhood and even if the renters are not impacting the neighborhood in a negative way, the owner of the homes do not do any external upgrades to enhance their homes. No upgraded landscaping, no painting of cement areas, no regular landscape maintenance. When we bought our home new, we had to agree that if we sold within a year, any profit over the sales price belonged to the Developer. We were told it stopped companies from buying and turning a quick profit and discouraged rentals. Not true.

How about this? Upon purchase or resale, a buyer must state whether they plan to live in the home or rent it out. If a home is used to generate income, the amenity fee on that home is increased more than those of us who own. If a home is owner occupied and sold to become a rental, the increase also applies. If someone is reported who has not complied with these rules, an additional fine is imposed. This may discourage the flood of rental properties and fund the services for those who make The Villages their HOME.

Marianne Springborn

Village of DeLuna