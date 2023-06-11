Jack Arthur Knuttila passed away on June 2, 2023, with his beloved wife and children at his side. He was born on April 1, 1943, to Arvo Waldemar and Eva Margaret (Rousseau) Knuttila of Belle Vernon, PA.

He graduated in 1961 from Rostraver Township High School where he majored in the Scientific Curriculum. He played both football and basketball for the Leopards. Jack continued his education at Washington and Jefferson College where he earned a degree in Chemistry. He was an active member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity at W & J.

Jack worked for PPG Industries, Inc. for the majority of his career. He was highly respected at PPG and attained the position of Technical Director of Appliance, Coil, and Extrusion Coatings. He finished his career with PPG as the manager of Product and Market Development.

He was a member of the Federation of Societies for Coatings Technology, a lifetime member of the American Chemical Society, and a Hall of Fame member of the National Coil Coatings Association.

Jack met his wife Janice (Pfile) in 1961 in Charleroi, PA. They married in 1965 in Washington, DC. They were blessed with two children, Jane and Jack, Jr. Jack and Jan settled in Delaware, OH, where they raised their children and developed many lasting friendships. They moved to The Villages, FL for their retirement years where they both enjoyed playing golf and Jack his special poker nights. He also enjoyed skiing and listening to jazz music.

Jack was proud to have been a Life Member of the BPO Elks and the Loyal Order of Moose. Jack was a gentleman, admired for his integrity and honesty. He had a great sense of humor and loved to share a joke or two with others.

Jack will be greatly missed by Jan, his wife of 58 years, his daughter Jane (David) Leonard, and son Jack (Krista) Knuttila, Jr., and his beloved grandchildren Katie Leonard and Max Leonard, Jackson Knuttila and Nina Knuttila and his only sister Arnita Hawkins.

Jack’s family requests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.