Sunday, June 11, 2023
Judge orders competency evaluation for Villager arrested in two strange incidents

By Staff Report
A judge has ordered a competency evaluation for a Villager arrested this year in two strange incidents.

Karen Flavell Kramer, 61, of the Village of Calumet Grove was arrested in April at the Calumet Grove pool, from which she had been banned. At the time, she was free on bond after an arrest in March after she allegedly tried to outrun police.

This past week in Lake County Court, a judge signed off on a request from the public defender’s office for a court-appointed psychological evaluation for Kramer.

The prosecutor’s office has already agreed not to pursue the Calumet Grove pool incident “due to potential competency issues.”

However, the Ohio native continues to face charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement in connection with her arrest after she was spotted in the wee hours March 5 at Home Depot in Lady Lake. She fled police in a chase that accelerated to 85 miles per hour.

Photos