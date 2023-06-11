Services for Leonard L. Besednik, resident of The Villages, are scheduled for June 23, 2023: Interment with military honors at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL; arrive at cemetery no later than 10:15 am. Celebration of Life follows at 12 noon at Village View Community Church, 8585 SE 147th Place, in Summerfield, FL, where he and his wife, Joanne, were long time members.

Leonard, 81, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2023. He was born June 21, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio. As a teen in Ohio, he and his buddies formed a club to work on cars. His love of golf began when he caddied at local golf courses. After graduating from Euclid High School in 1959, he enlisted in the US Air Force and was stationed as a flight mechanic at the SAC Air Force Base in Minot, North Dakota. He married and returned to Ohio in 1963 and started a family. He earned an Associate Degree from Lakeland Community College and worked as an IS Help Desk Coordinator at Eaton Corporation for 32 years, retiring in 2000. He also was a part-time travel agent for Traveline in Willoughby, Ohio. He shared his love of travel by establishing Friendship Tours, Inc., introducing many people to adventures in touring, skiing, and biking in Europe, South America and Russia. The business was sold in 2013.

Always entertaining friends with picnics, pool parties, and social events in Madison, Ohio, he and Joanne thought they found heaven when they moved to The Villages 20 years ago, with a life filled with golfing, social activities, friends, travel, and good times. As a lifelong golfer, he racked up 3 holes in one! He loved polka music and tried his hand playing the button box. He had a great time buying and reselling flea market finds and antiques. He never met a stranger he didn’t talk to; a very social guy with always something funny to say. His family and friends will miss his quick wit and great friendship.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Joanne, who will forever cherish their life together filled with happiness, fun, and laughter; and sister, Barbara of Ohio; and daughters: Sharri Besednik and Ann (Charlie) Berry; grandchildren: Kali (Jeff) Widmer, Chloe, Mack, Mason, and Finnly; and great grandchildren: Vega and Israel Widmer, all of North Dakota. Predeceased by his parents, Peter and Caroline Besednik, and first spouse of 9 years, Judy Medalen Johnson. The family thanks the medical staffs at HCA Ocala and The Villages Hospitals and rehab facilities, who cared for him since his auto accident in October 2022; and Estelle’s House Hospice. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in his name to Shriners Hospitals for Children.