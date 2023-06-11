80.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 11, 2023
type here...

Patricia A. Ryan

By Staff Report
Patricia Ann Ryan
Patricia Ann Ryan

Patricia A. Ryan, 81, passed away on June 8, 2023. Patricia was born in East Meadow, Long Island NY on March 17, 1942.

She is survived by John, her loving husband of 62 years; whom she married on October 22, 1920. She is also survived by her five children; John Ryan Jr, Kelly (Brian) Strickland, Tara (Louis) Wilson, Tricia (Joseph) Hines and Christopher Ryan. Her ten grandchildren; Sean Ryan, Cole Battaglia, Corey Battaglia, Nicholas Martello, Kyle Martello, James Martello, Morgan Hines, Joseph Hines, Seamus Ryan, Ella Ryan and her sister Mary Collins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Dowling, son Joseph and daughter-in-law Lynne Ryan.

She moved from Setauket, NY, where she lived 23 years before moving to Summerfield, FL in 1996. Patricia retired from Genovese Drug Store and Publix Supermarket. She enjoyed traveling, the beach, reading, golfing and in recent years Mahjong.

In Lieu of flowers, donations to Little Flowers, Wading River, NY. Link: https://www.littleflowerny.org.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Unhappy with Congressman Webster’s position on Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident reacts to Congressman Daniel Webster’s reaction to the indictment of former President Trump.

An outsider’s view of The Villages

An outsider offers a view of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump acted as if he was above the law

A Village of Bonnybrook resident contends the indictment of former President Trump is totally appropriate. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Renters are ruining The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident offers applause for a Letter to the Editor from a Village of DeLuna resident and agrees the rental situation in The Villages has gotten out of hand.

Did residents really vote for corn toss at new Paradise Recreation Center?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident expresses skepticism that residents really voted for corn toss at the new Paradise Recreation Center.

Photos