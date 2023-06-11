Patricia A. Ryan, 81, passed away on June 8, 2023. Patricia was born in East Meadow, Long Island NY on March 17, 1942.

She is survived by John, her loving husband of 62 years; whom she married on October 22, 1920. She is also survived by her five children; John Ryan Jr, Kelly (Brian) Strickland, Tara (Louis) Wilson, Tricia (Joseph) Hines and Christopher Ryan. Her ten grandchildren; Sean Ryan, Cole Battaglia, Corey Battaglia, Nicholas Martello, Kyle Martello, James Martello, Morgan Hines, Joseph Hines, Seamus Ryan, Ella Ryan and her sister Mary Collins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Dowling, son Joseph and daughter-in-law Lynne Ryan.

She moved from Setauket, NY, where she lived 23 years before moving to Summerfield, FL in 1996. Patricia retired from Genovese Drug Store and Publix Supermarket. She enjoyed traveling, the beach, reading, golfing and in recent years Mahjong.

In Lieu of flowers, donations to Little Flowers, Wading River, NY. Link: https://www.littleflowerny.org.