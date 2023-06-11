92.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 11, 2023
type here...

Picket will be aimed at warning residents of danger lurking behind prison walls

By Staff Report

An informational picket set at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages will be aimed at warning residents of the danger lurking behind the walls at the Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman.

The informational picket will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22 in front of the Publix at Magnolia Plaza and will be staged by prison employees.

The Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman is the largest correctional complex in the United States, said Peyton Perry, legislative coordinator for Local 506 at the Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman.

Today’s inmate population at Coleman is 6,219. The number of correctional officers is 654.

“While this number may sound sufficient, FCC Coleman is short staffed by 100 officers. This translates to 554 officers split between five institutions and five shifts, attempting to supervise 6,219 individuals convicted of committing crimes such as murder, drug trafficking, and sexual violations of our most vulnerable population, children,” Perry said.

The leadership of FCC Coleman reported staffing numbers at 91 percent.

“However, the complex suffers with daily vacant posts of approximately 175 positions equating to a staffing percentage in the 70’s,” said Perry, who is a native of Wildwood.

She also said assaults on staff are on the rise.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s an idea for discouraging the flood of rental properties

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident offers an idea for discouraging the flood of rental properties in The Villages.

You have to hand it to Trump

The always opinionated Marsha Shearer offers her take on the indictment of former President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Remember my letter about ‘Killing the Golden Goose’?

A couple of years ago, a Village of Tall Trees resident wrote a Letter to the Editor entitled, “They are killing the Golden Goose.” The author of that letter, revisits the topic.

Unhappy with Congressman Webster’s position on Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident reacts to Congressman Daniel Webster’s reaction to the indictment of former President Trump.

An outsider’s view of The Villages

An outsider offers a view of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos