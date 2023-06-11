Picket will be aimed at warning residents of danger lurking behind prison walls

An informational picket set at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages will be aimed at warning residents of the danger lurking behind the walls at the Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman.

The informational picket will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22 in front of the Publix at Magnolia Plaza and will be staged by prison employees.

The Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman is the largest correctional complex in the United States, said Peyton Perry, legislative coordinator for Local 506 at the Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman.

Today’s inmate population at Coleman is 6,219. The number of correctional officers is 654.

“While this number may sound sufficient, FCC Coleman is short staffed by 100 officers. This translates to 554 officers split between five institutions and five shifts, attempting to supervise 6,219 individuals convicted of committing crimes such as murder, drug trafficking, and sexual violations of our most vulnerable population, children,” Perry said.

The leadership of FCC Coleman reported staffing numbers at 91 percent.

“However, the complex suffers with daily vacant posts of approximately 175 positions equating to a staffing percentage in the 70’s,” said Perry, who is a native of Wildwood.

She also said assaults on staff are on the rise.