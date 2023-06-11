Remember my letter about ‘Killing the Golden Goose’?

To the Editor:

A couple of years ago I submitted a letter concerning the rapid growth of The Villages. I titled it “They are killing the Golden Goose.” I was called every vile name one can think of calling someone. I was shocked and disappointed in the lack of class. I thought I was entitled to an opinion!

Well, now when you read the letters – it’s all about what is happening now! Short-term ‘birds that destroy, drunken GROWN children, build-build-build, airbnbs, – hmm.

I will always cherish that small town feeling with security, friendliness and being with my own generation.

I hate it when I’m right.

Lynn Snyder

Village of Tall Trees