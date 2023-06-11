Residents ordered to shelter in place during standoff at Sandalwood Condominiums

Residents were ordered to shelter in place during a standoff at the Sandalwood Condominiums in Wildwood.

A subject had barricaded himself inside one of the units at about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The situation was “resolved” about an hour later.

During the standoff, the sheriff’s office had advised nearby residents to shelter in place in and around the Sandalwood Condominiums, which are located across from the Village of Chitty Chatty.

Last week, a man wanted on a Lake County warrant was arrested at the Sandalwood Condominiums. He had been arrested earlier this year at the Microtel Inn & Suites in Lady Lake.