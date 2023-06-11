80.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 11, 2023
type here...

Residents ordered to shelter in place during standoff at Sandalwood Condominiums

By Staff Report

Residents were ordered to shelter in place during a standoff at the Sandalwood Condominiums in Wildwood.

A subject had barricaded himself inside one of the units at about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The situation was “resolved” about an hour later.

The Sandalwood Condominiums in Wildwood.

During the standoff, the sheriff’s office had advised nearby residents to shelter in place in and around the Sandalwood Condominiums, which are located across from the Village of Chitty Chatty.

Last week, a man wanted on a Lake County warrant was arrested at the Sandalwood Condominiums. He had been arrested earlier this year at the Microtel Inn & Suites in Lady Lake.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Unhappy with Congressman Webster’s position on Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident reacts to Congressman Daniel Webster’s reaction to the indictment of former President Trump.

An outsider’s view of The Villages

An outsider offers a view of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump acted as if he was above the law

A Village of Bonnybrook resident contends the indictment of former President Trump is totally appropriate. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Renters are ruining The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident offers applause for a Letter to the Editor from a Village of DeLuna resident and agrees the rental situation in The Villages has gotten out of hand.

Did residents really vote for corn toss at new Paradise Recreation Center?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident expresses skepticism that residents really voted for corn toss at the new Paradise Recreation Center.

Photos