Troll’s recent rampage in Rio Grande fails to inspire change in CDD 1

A troll’s recent rampage in the Village of Rio Grande has failed to inspire any change to the anonymous complaint system in Community Development District 1.

In April, six complaints were received about properties on Panama Place with landscaping which had not been approved by the Architectural Review Committee, prompting residents to speak out at the May CDD 1 Board of Supervisors meeting.

“It’s put a gray cloud over our neighborhood,” Rio Grande resident Jan Honecker told the board at its meeting last month.

The matter prompted the board to put the issue of anonymous complaints on this past Friday’s agenda for discussion.

CDD 1 Board Chairman Rocky Hyder offered a detailed plan by which the anonymous complaint process would be replaced with residents being required to report violations in person at the District Office and present a Villages ID. Hyder called for the ID number to be recorded, rather than the Villager’s name, thus shielding the complainant from possible retaliation.

While fellow CDD 1 Supervisor Ellen Cora seemed to find some value in Hyder’s suggestion, two other board members immediately offered their objections.

Supervisor Bill Jenness said recording Villages ID numbers and trying to keep secret the names of the complainers would create a “bureaucratic nightmare.” He said he favors staying with the current system.

“I am happy with the system we have now,” agreed Supervisor Judy Biebesheimer. “I really don’t see what the hot button issue is. Suddenly, everyone is bitching.”

With a potential 2-2 split on the five-member board, Supervisor Kathy Porter offered some finality to the debate by not choosing a side.

“I am on the fence,” she said.

While Community Development Districts 2 and 5 have stopped accepting anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance, the debate rages on in many other districts.

