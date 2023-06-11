An upcoming meeting will address some of the toughest topics in The Villages.

The meeting is being billed as an “all districts” meeting in which all of the chairmen of all the community development districts will be invited to take a seat at the table and participate in the discussion. Other elected officials will be allowed to sit in the audience, as well as members of the public.

The meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. July 17 at Savannah Center.

Some of the topics expected to be discussed are:

• Villa parking

• Gate maintenance

• Deed compliance

• Multi-modal paths

The idea for the meeting grew out of a recent push by CDD 4 Chairman and Property Owners Association President Cliff Wiener to revive the Multi-modal Path Discussion Group. While there was some initial reluctance, more CDDs have signed on to participate in Wiener’s revived group.