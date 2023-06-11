92.1 F
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Villager won’t be prosecuted on DUI charge after arrest at Lake Deaton Plaza

By Staff Report
Danielle Elizabeth Hanrahaan
Danielle Elizabeth Hanrahan

A Villager won’t be prosecuted on a charge of driving under the influence after her arrest last year at Lake Deaton Plaza.

Danielle Elizabeth Hanrahan, 43, of the Village of Collier, was driving a black Volkswagen shortly before midnight May 14, 2022 on State Road 44 when the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an erratic driver who was possibly driving impaired. A deputy found the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at the service station at Lake Deaton Plaza. The New Jersey native claimed she had not been drinking and said she had not taken any prescription medicine. She performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. During an inventory of her vehicle, xanax and amphetamine pills were discovered. There were also two empty prescription bottles of methadone in a lockbox found in the vehicle. She provided a breath sample that measured .000 blood alcohol content. She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. 

However, the prosecutor’s office announced earlier this month that no information will be filed in the case due to “other legal issues.”

Photos