Villager’s daughter remains behind bars after flunking drug test

A Villager’s daughter remains behind bars after flunking a drug test.

Jennifer Denise Williams, 48, who lives with her mother in the Village of Largo, continued to be held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center. She is charged with violating her probation.

Williams, who was born in the Philippines, was sentenced on a charge of prescription fraud in 2019. She submitted to a urine test in May which revealed that she had cocaine in her system. Williams, who has been working at the KFC restaurant at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages, is permitted to use medical marijuana, but the random screening showed that she associated with an “unnamed individual” and she smoked marijuana that contained cocaine, according to a Department of Corrections warrant on file in Sumter County Court.

Williams had been placed on probation after she phoned in and tried to pick up a bogus prescription at Publix at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.