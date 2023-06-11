92.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 11, 2023
type here...

Villager’s daughter remains behind bars after flunking drug test

By Staff Report
Jennifer Denise Williams
Jennifer Denise Williams

A Villager’s daughter remains behind bars after flunking a drug test.

Jennifer Denise Williams, 48, who lives with her mother in the Village of Largo, continued to be held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center. She is charged with violating her probation.

Williams, who was born in the Philippines, was sentenced on a charge of prescription fraud in 2019. She submitted to a urine test in May which revealed that she had cocaine in her system. Williams, who has been working at the KFC restaurant at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages, is permitted to use medical marijuana, but the random screening showed that she associated with an “unnamed individual” and she smoked marijuana that contained cocaine, according to a Department of Corrections warrant on file in Sumter County Court.

Williams had been placed on probation after she phoned in and tried to pick up a bogus prescription at Publix at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You have to hand it to Trump

The always opinionated Marsha Shearer offers her take on the indictment of former President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Remember my letter about ‘Killing the Golden Goose’?

A couple of years ago, a Village of Tall Trees resident wrote a Letter to the Editor entitled, “They are killing the Golden Goose.” The author of that letter, revisits the topic.

Unhappy with Congressman Webster’s position on Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident reacts to Congressman Daniel Webster’s reaction to the indictment of former President Trump.

An outsider’s view of The Villages

An outsider offers a view of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump acted as if he was above the law

A Village of Bonnybrook resident contends the indictment of former President Trump is totally appropriate. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos