To the Editor:

Aside from the incredibly stupid and stunningly illegal actions of the former President, you have to hand it to Trump. I mean, how many people on the planet could offer their guests such interesting reading material while sitting on the throne? His chutzpah is almost beyond belief, that he felt entitled to take, share, and lie, about the removal and possession of classified materials.

Yes, he’ll be found guilty. But by a jury of his peers? It would be frightening indeed to find 12 people who are equal to Trump in callousness, self-importance, egocentrism, and sheer arrogance. And please don’t “what about Biden and Pence?” When they found classified material, they alerted proper sources. Not Trump. Hundreds of boxes were in full display after telling the FBI that everything had been returned. Here’s a rhetorical question: what was he going to do with all that highly sensitive security information? Answer: grifters grift. One can’t help but wonder how much America’s security is worth.

There is good news for Trump in all this. He, and perhaps other family members, are likely going to be taking a time-out. He will no longer have any decisions to make-even his (finally) Made-in-America clothing will be selected for him, albeit limited in scope and color. Unfortunately, his throne-this one attached to the wall-will not be gold. And his reading material will not be nearly as interesting as that provided to his Mar-a-Lago guests. No biggie. He never read anyway.

Marsha Shearer

Village of Belle Aire