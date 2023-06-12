Bennie Gilbert Brandon, son of James F. Brandon and Jimmie E. Nutt, passed on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. He was 84 years old. Bennie was a beloved father, grandfather, big brother, uncle, and caring friend to many.

Bennie began his fulfilled life in Senatobia, Mississippi on January 10, 1939. In 1958, Bennie lived in Arizona. During those years he grew to love and respect the railroad industry. He later moved to Goleta, CA and Ventura, CA, where he spent 42 years working for Southern Pacific Railroad, now known as Union Pacific. Upon retirement from Southern Pacific Railroad in 2000, he spent many wonderful years enjoying his retirement with his late wife Betsy Brandon, in Summerfield, FL.

After Betsy’s death, Bennie found love again in his life partner, Susie Whitt. The two enjoyed many years of traveling and spending their senior years together. One of Bennie’s many interests were spending time with family and friends, which included extensive traveling to many states…and the occasional cruise. Bennie enjoyed fishing, playing cards, barbequing, and let us not forget watching his wrestling…which he referred to as “wrassling”.

Bennie is survived by his sisters, Mary Brandon and Lynda Walker in Wildwood, FL. Sons, Gil Brandon in Santa Barbara, CA, James Brandon in Eugene, OR and Christopher Brandon in Nashville, TN. Step-daughter, Sharon Widner in Pasadena, CA. Nephews, Michael Brandon (Jan) in Benton, AR, Timothy Brandon in Oakland, CA, Thomas Brandon (Starla) in Paragould, AR and Kenneth Brandon (Liz) in Nashville, TN. Nieces, Cindy Cline in Wildwood, FL and Kara Davis (Lewis) in Jonesboro, AR. Great nephews, Brandon Medina in Wildwood, FL, Joshua Brandon in Paragould, AR and Cody Board in Colorado. Great nieces, Amber Board, Ashton Davis, Nancy Brandon and Marissa Brandon. He was blessed with two beautiful grandchildren Jimmy Brandon and Rachel Brandon and four great grandchildren.

