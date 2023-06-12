91.7 F
The Villages
Monday, June 12, 2023
Erratic driver who had ‘a few beers’ struggles to recite alphabet

By Staff Report
Belinda Quintana

An erratic driver who admitted she had “a few beers” was arrested on a drunk driving charge.

Belinda Quintana, 37, of Summerfield, was driving a silver sedan in the wee hours Saturday heading north on U.S. Hwy. 441 and drifting in and out of her lane of travel, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Quintana admitted she had “a few beers.” She agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but performed poorly, including incorrectly reciting the alphabet. She provided breath samples that registered .176 and .168 blood alcohol content.

A pack of Marlboro cigarettes containing three marijuana cigarettes was found in the vehicle’s center console. A bag of marijuana and rolling papers were found in Quintana’s purse.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

