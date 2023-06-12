90.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 12, 2023
type here...

Joyce Marie Poole

By Staff Report
Joyce Marie (Dubbs) Poole
Joyce Marie Poole

Joyce Marie (Dubbs) Poole, of the Village of Silver Lake, went home on Monday, May 22, 2023. She was married for time and all eternity on August 19, 1971 to Howard Randall Poole in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was born on April 22, 1951 in Cherokee, Oklahoma and was the daughter of the late Donald Eugene Dubbs and Rose Marie (Razey) Dubbs.

Joyce was raised in Wichita, Kansas along with her two sisters, Patricia Grove of Lincoln, Kansas and the late Beverly Daly (Chuck) of Pennsylvania. She and Randy have one son, Jefferson Poole (Rachel) of Lady Lake, Florida.

Joyce met her future husband at Brigham Young University where she graduated with a degree in Genealogy. After graduation, she moved back to Randy’s home in southern West Virginia, where she earned a degree at Bluefield State College and taught school for several years. In 1980, she and her husband moved to Maryland where she worked for many years as a librarian in the Prince George’s County Library System.

Joyce loved books and had also worked in libraries in Wichita, BYU, and Marshall University. Besides reading, she also enjoyed family history, coloring, crafts, traveling, and especially cruising. She had taken over 25 cruises. Most of all, she loved spending time with her son, Jeff, and his wife, Rachel, along with their pet cat and rabbit.

Joyce had many friends in the Villages and the various clubs in which she participated. In addition, she had many friends in Bowie, Maryland and in McDowell County, West Virginia.

Throughout her life, she dealt with serious health issues, including myasthenia, diabetes, congestive heart failure, and cancer. She was never pain free, but always tried to be happy and optimistic.

A brief graveside service was held in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Leesburg, Florida on Wednesday, June 7. In lieu of flowers, just be kind to others today.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s an idea for discouraging the flood of rental properties

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident offers an idea for discouraging the flood of rental properties in The Villages.

You have to hand it to Trump

The always opinionated Marsha Shearer offers her take on the indictment of former President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Remember my letter about ‘Killing the Golden Goose’?

A couple of years ago, a Village of Tall Trees resident wrote a Letter to the Editor entitled, “They are killing the Golden Goose.” The author of that letter, revisits the topic.

Unhappy with Congressman Webster’s position on Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident reacts to Congressman Daniel Webster’s reaction to the indictment of former President Trump.

An outsider’s view of The Villages

An outsider offers a view of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos