Joyce Marie Poole

Joyce Marie (Dubbs) Poole, of the Village of Silver Lake, went home on Monday, May 22, 2023. She was married for time and all eternity on August 19, 1971 to Howard Randall Poole in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was born on April 22, 1951 in Cherokee, Oklahoma and was the daughter of the late Donald Eugene Dubbs and Rose Marie (Razey) Dubbs.

Joyce was raised in Wichita, Kansas along with her two sisters, Patricia Grove of Lincoln, Kansas and the late Beverly Daly (Chuck) of Pennsylvania. She and Randy have one son, Jefferson Poole (Rachel) of Lady Lake, Florida.

Joyce met her future husband at Brigham Young University where she graduated with a degree in Genealogy. After graduation, she moved back to Randy’s home in southern West Virginia, where she earned a degree at Bluefield State College and taught school for several years. In 1980, she and her husband moved to Maryland where she worked for many years as a librarian in the Prince George’s County Library System.

Joyce loved books and had also worked in libraries in Wichita, BYU, and Marshall University. Besides reading, she also enjoyed family history, coloring, crafts, traveling, and especially cruising. She had taken over 25 cruises. Most of all, she loved spending time with her son, Jeff, and his wife, Rachel, along with their pet cat and rabbit.

Joyce had many friends in the Villages and the various clubs in which she participated. In addition, she had many friends in Bowie, Maryland and in McDowell County, West Virginia.

Throughout her life, she dealt with serious health issues, including myasthenia, diabetes, congestive heart failure, and cancer. She was never pain free, but always tried to be happy and optimistic.

A brief graveside service was held in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Leesburg, Florida on Wednesday, June 7. In lieu of flowers, just be kind to others today.