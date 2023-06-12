Official contends ponds south of State Road 44 are a ‘mess’

A member of the Project Wide Advisory Committee contends the ponds south of State Road 44 are a “mess” and refused to go along with an unexpected $247,783 increase for the contractor treating them.

PWAC members on Monday morning debated the increase for Solitude Lake Management LLC, which is seeking a price hike for treating all of the ponds in The Villages. In a letter, Solitude explained that there have been challenges treating the ponds south of State Road 44 in The Villages. Those ponds are shallower and have bubblers. You can read Solitude’s letter at this link: Solitude Letter

PWAC member Steve Bova, who represents Community Development District 10, said he could not approve an increase for a contractor who isn’t doing a good job. Bova said he took a drive south of State Road 44 and took a look at the ponds.

“They are a mess, to say the least. They are full of growth. If I was living on those ponds and with that mess, I would be upset,” Bova said. “There’s algae, there’s all kinds of growth along the edges. There’s stuff floating on the water. It’s a mess. It looks bad.”

Based on the poor condition of the ponds, Bova said he could not support the increase sought by Solitude, that would boost its annual contract with PWAC to $825,948.

“It should have never gotten to where it’s gotten,” Bova added.

PWAC member Jerry Vicenti noted that he’s been in The Villages for 15 years and he’s never seen ponds in as bad as shape are they are in today.

He also objected to paying Solitude more money

“He couldn’t do the job for the price he bid. What makes you think he’s going to do the job at the new price?” Vicenti said. “Bring it up to par and then we’ll give you the raise.”

PWAC Chairman Don Brozick recommended tabling the price hike, which would go into effect Oct. 1. PWAC members agreed with his suggestion.

“I have more questions than answers right now,” said PWAC member Duane Johnson, who represents Community Development District 8.

Last week, Community Development District 4 supervisors also agreed to table consideration of the increase for Solitude.