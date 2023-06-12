90.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 12, 2023
type here...

Puget Sound Billiards Room will be closed at Bridgeport

By Staff Report

The Bridgeport Recreation Center Puget Sound Billiards Room will be closed for maintenance Wednesday, June 14 through Friday, June 16.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Bridgeport Recreation Center at (352) 259-6590.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s an idea for discouraging the flood of rental properties

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident offers an idea for discouraging the flood of rental properties in The Villages.

You have to hand it to Trump

The always opinionated Marsha Shearer offers her take on the indictment of former President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Remember my letter about ‘Killing the Golden Goose’?

A couple of years ago, a Village of Tall Trees resident wrote a Letter to the Editor entitled, “They are killing the Golden Goose.” The author of that letter, revisits the topic.

Unhappy with Congressman Webster’s position on Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident reacts to Congressman Daniel Webster’s reaction to the indictment of former President Trump.

An outsider’s view of The Villages

An outsider offers a view of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos