Monday, June 12, 2023
Rec director tries to dispel ‘urban myth’ about swimming pools

By Meta Minton

The director of the Recreation Department is trying to dispel an “urban myth” about swimming pools in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Project Wide Advisory Committee member Steve Bova on Monday raised concerns he has heard from residents about non-residents using the pools in The Villages.

“I think we are going to need to tighten up the process,” Bova said.

He pointed to Lakewood Ranch and said he discovered that the community uses special key fobs for residents to access amenities such as swimming pools.

He said that when IDs are about to be checked at pools in The Villages, “everybody jumps in the pool,” making them exempt from having to show an ID, per The Villages Recreation Department’s policy.

Recreation Director John Rohan was quick to label that oft-repeated story an “urban myth.” He said the description defies logic.

“It’s hard to imagine people suddenly dropping their books and iPods and jumping in the pools,” Rohan said.

He said violations at the swimming pools are not as common as residents seem to think and most of those violations are easily explained.

“It’s usually a resident bringing their friend from a neighboring community,” Rohan said.

He said nabbing violators is a community effort.

“If you witness an ineligible person at the pool, use the courtesy phone to report it,” Rohan said.

