Monday, June 12, 2023
Sex offender accused of roughing up blind woman on walker

By Staff Report
Zack Anthony Marvin
A sex offender has been accused of roughing up a blind woman on a walker.

The woman, who is also on dialysis, told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that she retreated to her bedroom after 36-year-old Zack Anthony Marvin became angry and smacked her left check on Thursday at their home in Wildwood, according to an arrest report.

The woman tried to use her Alexa device to call her daughter, but the 260-pound Martin unplugged Alexa and took away the woman’s cordless phone. Several hours later that night, she was able to contact her daughter.

The report noted the woman is completely blind and has “no way to leave the residence without assistance.”

Marvin, who was convicted in 2014 of traveling to Osceola County to meet a minor for sex, was arrested on felony charges of abuse of a disabled person and depriving use of a communication device. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.

