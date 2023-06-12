71.6 F
The Villages
Monday, June 12, 2023
Sister arrested after brawl with brother at apartment complex in Wildwood

By Staff Report
A sister was arrested after a brawl with a brother at an apartment complex in Wildwood.

Destiny Corbin, 24, on Saturday afternoon had been ordered by her mother to leave their apartment at Wildwood Preserve due to her “bad behavior,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Corbin began gathering some of her possessions, with help from her brother. Corbin began yelling at her brother, spit on him and hit him, the report said.

Officers noted the brother had “a fresh scratch mark on his neck,” and his collar bone was red.

Corbin was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $500.

