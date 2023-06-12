89.3 F
The Villages
Monday, June 12, 2023
The Villages will be updating guidance on 14-year-olds and golf carts

By Meta Minton
Kevin Stone
Kevin Stone

The Villages will be updating its guidance on 14-year-olds and golf carts in connection with a new state law.

Attorney Kevin Stone, who serves as counsel for the top government boards in The Villages, said Monday new guidance will be offered for residents prior to the new state law taking effect on Oct. 1. He indicated that guidance will likely be offered through the District Office’s website.

Under a new bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, teens won’t be able to drive golf carts without proper identification. According to HB 949, golf cart drivers under 18 must be at least 15 with a learner’s permit or 16 with a driver’s license. Anyone who is 18 or older must have a valid government-issued ID. Currently, Florida law allows a 14-year-old to drive a golf cart.

At first glance, many thought the new law would not impact The Villages, because the multi-modal paths are private thoroughfares and would be exempt. However, Stone pointed out that the routes of the multi-modal paths intersect with roads and cross over streets where the new law will be applicable. In addition, while villa roads are also private roads, the roads that might need to be accessed by a 14-year-old golf cart driver to reach a villa may also be subject to the new law.

