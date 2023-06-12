Trump’s indictment a very worthwhile read

For all those that access the pages of this publication, do yourself a favor a read the federal indictment filed against Trump.

I did so, and you do not have have to be an attorney to understand it. It reads well, is exhaustive in its detail, and will provide all with the information needed to understand that the allegations, if proven by a jury of Trump’s peers, constitutes compliance with the rule of law that applies to all of us.

To not do so would be to continuously be hoodwinked by the outrageous dishonesty that Trump is putting forth about it on the campaign trial. Oh, just as a “ps”, the indictment was not brought by the Biden administration; it was brought by an independent special counsel not under the auspices of the Department of Justice, and then voted upon by a grand jury in Miami comprised of 23 members of the lay public. Again, for anyone who wants to be well informed, read the indictment; it is fully downloadable off the internet at this link.

Miles Zaremski is a resident of the Village of Dunedin.